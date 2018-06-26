The Cubs have placed third baseman Kris Bryant on the disabled list for left shoulder inflammation, the team announced on Tuesday.

The move is retroactive to Saturday. Bryant has not played since Friday.

This marks the first time in Bryant's career that he has been on the disabled list.

Bryant was hitting .280 with 36 RBIs and nine homeruns so far this season.

Before Monday's game, manager Joe Maddon hoped Bryant would be available in-game, but he was not.

"This is a day-to-day kind of thing," Maddon told MLB.com. "I don't want to press him."