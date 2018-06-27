Watch: Aaron Judge Plays Catch With Young Fan Sitting in Outfield

Photo by Mark LoMoglio/Icon Sportswire

James Payne, 10, got to play catch with Aaron Judge from the stands in the outfield.

By Jenna West
June 27, 2018

Aaron Judge just made this young fan's night with a game of catch.

During Monday night's Yankees-Phillies game at Citizens Bank Park, Judge played catch with 10-year-old James Payne, according to The New York Daily News.

James was sitting with his father, Chris, in the front row in right field. They yelled at Judge in the game to try to get the slugger's attention, and Judge eventually obliged by throwing a ball to James during the fourth inning. Judge indicated that he wanted to toss the ball with James, but Chris had already put it in his bag.

During the fifth inning, Judge returned to the outfield and walked over to James to play catch. 

After video of their round of catch went viral, James said his friends on his travel team thought he was "so lucky" to have that moment.

Judge said he was impressed with James's skills.

"He's got a better arm than me," Judge said. "He was throwing it pretty good. It's a cool experience."

