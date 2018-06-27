Tigers Fire Pitching Coach Chris Bosio For Making Insensitive Comments

Chris Bosio has been let go by the Tigers after less than a season with the team.

By Chris Chavez
June 27, 2018

The Detroit Tigers have fired pitching coach Chris Bosio for making insensitive comments, the team announced.

The comments violated club policy and his uniform employee contract.

"The organization holds all of our personnel to the highest standards of personal conduct both on and off the field. We have zero tolerance for this type of behavior. The Club will have no further comment on this matter."

The Tigers hired Bosio during the offseason after he was fired by the Chicago Cubs. Bosio was the pitching coach with the Cubs from 2012 to 2017 and won a World Series in 2016 due to strong performances by Jake Arrieta, Jon Lester, Kyle Hendricks and others pitchers.

      Double Bogey (+2)