Chicago Cubs pitcher Jon Lester may have trouble sometimes throwing to first base, but during Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins, he showed his prowess at the plate.

Lester blasted a three-run home run in the bottom of the second inning off a two-seam 95 mph fastball from Twins starter Lance Lynn, part of an eight-run Cubs inning.

It was Lester's second career home run (he hit one last year as well) and with the home run, it upped his career batting average to .094.