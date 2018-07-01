Jon Lester helps his own cause, blasts three-run homer vs. Twins
Chicago Cubs pitcher Jon Lester may have trouble sometimes throwing to first base, but during Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins, he showed his prowess at the plate.
Lester blasted a three-run home run in the bottom of the second inning off a two-seam 95 mph fastball from Twins starter Lance Lynn, part of an eight-run Cubs inning.
It was Lester's second career home run (he hit one last year as well) and with the home run, it upped his career batting average to .094.