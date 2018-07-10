Miscommunication Leads Indians to Use Wrong Pitcher in Ninth-Inning Meltdown

Dan Otero gave up a go-ahead double to Joey Votto in the ninth inning. Dan Otero wasn't supposed to be in the game.

By Charlotte Carroll
July 10, 2018

A miscommunication from the Indians spearheaded an unbelievable comeback by the Reds on Tuesday. Cincinnati scored all seven of its runs during the ninth inning of a 7-4 win.

According to The Athletic's Zack Meisel, Cleveland manager Terry Francona told pitching coach Carl Willis to call for "OP" for Oliver Perez on the bullpen phone. But Willis thought he said "OT" for Dan Otero, who entered the game, and Francona was surprised to see Otero.

He gave up a go-ahead three-run double from Joey Votto during a seven-run ninth inning after the bullpen wasted a gem from Trevor Bauer in the loss. 

Indians closer Cody Allen (2-4) allowed six runs after getting two outs in the ninth, the last three charged on Votto’s extra-base hit off Otero. Adam Duvall also doubled home two in the ninth, while Jose Peraza and Eugenio Suarez each hit an RBI single. Cincinnati had seven straight batters reach with two outs, and the inning didn’t end until Scooter Gennett ran into the third out at third base on Suarez’s single.

Bauer was brilliant, striking out 12 over eight scoreless innings in his first appearance since being named to the All-Star team for the first time. He became the second major league pitcher to post seven consecutive quality starts with eight or more strikeouts and no homers allowed, according to the Indians. Pedro Martinez set the record with eight in 2002.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

