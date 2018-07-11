Angels' Garrett Richards Has Damage to His UCL, May Need Surgery

Garrett Richards had an MRI of his right elbow Wednesday which revealed damage to his ulnar collateral ligament.

By Charlotte Carroll
July 11, 2018

Angels pitcher Garrett Richards had an MRI on his right elbow Wednesday which revealed damage to his ulnar collateral ligament, the team announced

He was presented with surgical options and conservative care to treat the injury, according to the Angels. 

Richards left in the third inning of a 9-3 victory over the Mariners on Tuesday because of irritation in his right forearm. He has been plagued by injuries during his career and this was just his second start this season since coming off the disabled list after being sidelined by a left hamstring strain. 

Seattle All-Star Mitch Haniger hit a three-run homer in the first for a 3-0 lead against Richards, who allowed three consecutive hits to begin the game. He exited in the third while pitching to Nelson Cruz. After a 92-mph pitch, a trainer and Angels manager Mike Scioscia went to the mound, and the righthander quickly walked off the field.

“Pregame warmups, in talking to [pitching coach Charles Nagy], he was a little erratic,” Scioscia said. “Velocity looked good and his slider was good. His command was a little off. I think you can see that after he got through the first inning, the second inning was OK, but the third inning the velocity dropped and the quickness wasn’t there.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)