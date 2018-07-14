Astros' Justin Verlander, Kate Upton Expecting First Child

Supermodel Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander are expecting their first child.

By Associated Press
July 14, 2018

HOUSTON — Supermodel Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander are expecting their first child.

Upton announced the pregnancy on Instagram on Saturday in a post with the hashtag “pregnant in Miami” where she tagged Verlander. The picture of her in a red, high-waisted suit and white top revealed a slight baby bump.

#PregnantinMiami @justinverlander 🌞❤️

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on

Verlander, who was selected to his seventh All-Star game on Sunday, reposted her post later Saturday with the caption: “You’re going to be the most amazing Mom!! I can’t wait to start this new journey with you! You’re the most thoughtful, loving, caring, and strong woman I’ve ever met! I’m so proud that our little one is going to be raised in this world by a woman like you! I love you so much.”

The 26-year-old Upton and 35-year-old Verlander were married on Nov. 4 in Italy, just after Verlander helped the Astros to their first World Series championship.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)