MLB Trade Rumors: Phillies 'Serious' in Manny Machado Pursuit

Which contending teams will shake up their roster and make a deal before the trade deadline?

By Charlotte Carroll
July 14, 2018

With the trade deadline less than three weeks away, many teams that are out of contention will be looking toward the future in terms of getting a good look at prospects in their farm systems.

Those prospects could be used as bait for any blockbuster deal that goes down.

Many of those teams will listen to offers from contenders who are looking to solidify their spot in the standings before the non-waiver Trade deadline on July 31.

It was a big week for rumors, and there was no one more talked about than Orioles shortstop Manny Machado. Baltimore has baseball's worst record and could be looking to be sellers during the trade period.

Here is the latest news and rumors from around the league:

• The Phillies are "serious" about thier Machado pursuit and are believed to be running ahead of the Yankees. The Dodgers, Brewers, Diamondbacks and Indians are also in the running. (Jon Heyman, FanCred Sports)

• The Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers and New York Yankees have separated themselves in the Manny Machado sweepstakes. Bob Nightengale, USA Today)

• The Orioles "ramped up background work" on the Phillies prospects in the hunt for Manny Machado. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic).

