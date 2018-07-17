Watch: Here's Every Home Run From the 2018 MLB All-Star Game

By Charlotte Carroll
July 17, 2018

Welcome to the unofficial Night 2 of the Home Run Derby. 

The American League won the All-Star game 8–6 in extras, but it was a complete slugfest with every run but one coming off a homer.

There were a record 10 home runs total in the game. 

The Yankees' Aaron Judge started off the scoring for the American League with a solo homer in the second inning. 

The Angels' Mike Trout added another homer in the third inning to make it 2–0.  

In the bottom of the third, the Cubs' Willson Contreras put the National League on the board with a homer off the first pitch. 

The Rockies' Trevor Story tied it up for the National League to make it 2–2 in the bottom of the seventh inning. 

The Mariners' Jean Segura hit a three-run shot in the top of the eighth inning, with Shin-Soo Choo and George Springer scoring to make it 5–2.  

Milwaukee's Christian Yelich started clawing back at the American League's lead with a solo shot in the bottom of the eighth. 

With two outs, Cincinnati’s Scooter Gennett tied the game at 5–5 with a two-run shot. 

The Astros' Alex Bregman and George Springer added back-to-back homers in the top of the 10th. 

The National League wasn't going to go quietly, and the Reds' Joey Votto added a solo homer in the bottom of the 10th.

But it wasn't enought, and the American League ran off with the win. 

