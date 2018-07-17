Welcome to the unofficial Night 2 of the Home Run Derby.

The American League won the All-Star game 8–6 in extras, but it was a complete slugfest with every run but one coming off a homer.

There were a record 10 home runs total in the game.

The Yankees' Aaron Judge started off the scoring for the American League with a solo homer in the second inning.

ALL RISE IN THE ALL STAR GAME.



Aaron Judge goes YARD off Max Scherzer. pic.twitter.com/O7KsG13Tx4 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 18, 2018

The Angels' Mike Trout added another homer in the third inning to make it 2–0.

Mike Trout gets in on the HR party ✌️ pic.twitter.com/MCqey7rRZO — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 18, 2018

In the bottom of the third, the Cubs' Willson Contreras put the National League on the board with a homer off the first pitch.

Hit a dinger, get a high-five from your 1B coach.



📹: @ActionStreamer. pic.twitter.com/Y19zF1vDcz — All-Star Game (@AllStarGame) July 18, 2018

The Rockies' Trevor Story tied it up for the National League to make it 2–2 in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Something something Coors pic.twitter.com/8byEZbC540 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 18, 2018

The Mariners' Jean Segura hit a three-run shot in the top of the eighth inning, with Shin-Soo Choo and George Springer scoring to make it 5–2.

JEAN SEGURA FOR THE LEAD.



The @Mariners' star CRUSHES a 3-run homer pic.twitter.com/tpQ6NfQQgx — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 18, 2018

Milwaukee's Christian Yelich started clawing back at the American League's lead with a solo shot in the bottom of the eighth.

With two outs, Cincinnati’s Scooter Gennett tied the game at 5–5 with a two-run shot.

The Astros' Alex Bregman and George Springer added back-to-back homers in the top of the 10th.

ALEX BREGMAN FOR THE LEAD! pic.twitter.com/UGvlouSZYJ — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 18, 2018

BACK-TO-BACK.



George Springer follows his teammate's lead pic.twitter.com/nuK2p9A7rW — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 18, 2018

The National League wasn't going to go quietly, and the Reds' Joey Votto added a solo homer in the bottom of the 10th.

But it wasn't enought, and the American League ran off with the win.