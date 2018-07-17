Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge made a little boy's wish come true this season.

Last year, nine-year-old Luca Iacono, a New Jersey native and die-hard Yankees fan, was diagnosed with alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare cancer that was attacking the soft tissue in his chest. His mother was alarmed when he decided to skip a day of camp and took him to the hospital immediately.

Luca enured 54 weeks of chemotherapy, an additional six weeks of radiation and continues to receive treatment today. Throughout it all, his spirit has never wavered.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation and ESPN surpised Luca with the experience of a lifetime: a day with his favorite ball player, Judge, and several other players at Yankee Stadium.

Watch the moving My Wish video below.

Luca is back in school and back on the baseball field – this time with an Aaron Judge bat in hand.