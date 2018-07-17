Watch: Nine-Year-Old Boy Fighting Cancer Meets Aaron Judge During Surprise Day with Yankees

Nine-year-old Luca Iacono was surprised by Aaron Judge and the Yankees thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. 

By Emily Caron
July 17, 2018

Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge made a little boy's wish come true this season. 

Last year, nine-year-old Luca Iacono, a New Jersey native and die-hard Yankees fan, was diagnosed with alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare cancer that was attacking the soft tissue in his chest. His mother was alarmed when he decided to skip a day of camp and took him to the hospital immediately.

Luca enured 54 weeks of chemotherapy, an additional six weeks of radiation and continues to receive treatment today. Throughout it all, his spirit has never wavered.  

The Make-A-Wish Foundation and ESPN surpised Luca with the experience of a lifetime: a day with his favorite ball player, Judge, and several other players at Yankee Stadium. 

Watch the moving My Wish video below.

 

Luca is back in school and back on the baseball field – this time with an Aaron Judge bat in hand. 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)