MLB: Jays Closer Roberto Osuna Can Return With Domestic Violence Charge Pending

Gerry Angus/Icon Sportswire

Osuna can return to action on Aug. 4 after 75 game suspension

By Associated Press
July 18, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) — Baseball does not have a problem with Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna returning from a domestic violence suspension while a legal charge could remain pending.

Osuna agreed to a suspension through Aug. 4 under baseball’s domestic violence policy. He has not pitched since May 6, two days before he was put on administrative leave when he was charged with one count of assault in Toronto.

“If in fact the application of that policy results in Roberto coming back to work after a very long suspension while there are still unresolved criminal proceedings, I can live with that result, because that’s the policy we negotiated,” baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said at the All-Star Game on Tuesday. “You can’t take all the benefits of the policy and then turn around and say, gee, I don’t like the outcome in this case and therefore I’m going to do something else.”

Osuna will wind up missing 89 days, which will cost him about $2.54 million of his $5.3 million salary. He will participate in a confidential and comprehensive evaluation and treatment program supervised by the joint policy board of MLB and the players’ association.

“I believe that the process moved forward in the fashion that it should have,” union head Tony Clark said.

Osuna made his second minor league appearance Tuesday, striking out one in a scoreless inning for Class A Dunedin against Florida in the Florida State League. He allowed one hit over an inning Friday for the Gulf Coast League Blue Jays against the GCL Yankees East.

A 23-year-old right-hander, Osuna is 0-0 with nine saves in 10 chances and a 2.93 ERA in 15 games this season. He was an All-Star last year, when he went 3-4 with 39 saves and a 3.38 ERA

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)