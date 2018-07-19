Shohei Ohtani Cleared to Begin Throwing Progression

By Scooby Axson
July 19, 2018

Los Angeles Angels pitcher and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani has been medically cleared to begin a throwing progression, the team announced Thursday.

Ohtani, 23, underwent his six week re-evaluation on Thursday, where it was discovered that his "ligament continues to show improved healing."

The Angels said they will reveal updates on Ohtani's progression and rehabilitation schedule "at a more appropriate time."

The two-way star was originally diagnosed with a Grade 2 sprain of his ulnar collateral ligament and placed on the 10-day disabled list on June 8. At the time of the injury, Othani underwent platelet-rich plasma and stem cell injections.

Ohtani was activiated from the disabled list July 3 after being cleared to hit the week prior.

In nine starts this season, Ohtani is 4-1 with a 3.10 ERA and 61 strikeouts. He is also hitting .283 with seven home runs and 22 RBI in 138 plate appearances as a DH.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)