Shohei Ohtani Cleared to Begin Throwing Progression

Los Angeles Angels pitcher and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani has been medically cleared to begin a throwing progression, the team announced Thursday.

Ohtani, 23, underwent his six week re-evaluation on Thursday, where it was discovered that his "ligament continues to show improved healing."

The Angels said they will reveal updates on Ohtani's progression and rehabilitation schedule "at a more appropriate time."

The two-way star was originally diagnosed with a Grade 2 sprain of his ulnar collateral ligament and placed on the 10-day disabled list on June 8. At the time of the injury, Othani underwent platelet-rich plasma and stem cell injections.

MEDICAL UPDATE on Shohei Ohtani: pic.twitter.com/mHQPcVzYNH — Angels (@Angels) July 19, 2018

Ohtani was activiated from the disabled list July 3 after being cleared to hit the week prior.

In nine starts this season, Ohtani is 4-1 with a 3.10 ERA and 61 strikeouts. He is also hitting .283 with seven home runs and 22 RBI in 138 plate appearances as a DH.