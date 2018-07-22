The New York Mets placed pitcher Noah Syndergaard on the 10–day disabled list with hand, foot and mouth disease.

Syndergaard is believed to picked up the disease, also known as a Coxsackie viral infection, while working at a kids camp during the All-Star break.

Syndergaard last pitched on Friday against the New York Yankees, going five innings with four strikeouts while earning the win.

Friday's start was Syndergaard's first in the last seven weeks after he was sidelined with a strained ligament in his right index finger.

Syndergaard is only expected to miss one start, even though his name has been mentioned in trade rumors.

The 25-year-old Syndergaard is 6-1 with a 2.89 ERA and 83 strikeouts this season for the Mets, who enter Sunday with the second-worst record in the National League.