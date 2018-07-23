The New York Mets minor-league outfielder Tim Tebow has landed himself on the disabled list for the first time in his baseball career after breaking the hamate bone in his right hand, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday.

Tebow, now 30, was removed from a minor-league game last week in the seventh inning with discomfort in his right hand and wrist. He is scheduled to have surgery Tuesday and is now likely out for the season, per Schefter.

The Mets prospect and former Heisman Trophy winner is batting .273 with six homers for the Binghampton Rumble Ponies, the Mets Double-A affiliate. Prior to his injury, Tebow was batting .340 in the month of July, the best monthly batting average of his minor league career.

Tebow played in the Eastern League All-Star Game earlier this month. He is in his second season as a minor leaguer.