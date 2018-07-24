Report: Gary Sanchez May Have Re-Aggravated Groin Injury in Lack Of Hustle Play

Sanchez drew heat on Monday for not hustling on two separate occasions.

By Nihal Kolur
July 24, 2018

Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez faced a ton of backlash on Monday night after failing to hustle on a potentially game-tying ground ball in the top of the ninth inning. With New York trailing the Tampa Bay Rays 7-6 and the bases loaded, Sanchez hit a grounder to the left side of second base. Although the Rays were too late to get the force out at second, shortstop Willy Adames reacted quick enough to throw Sanchez out at first.

Although many fans were calling for Sanchez to be demoted to AAA, MLB Network's Jon Heyman reports that the catcher may have re-aggravated a groin injury during the first inning that cost him over three weeks on the disabled list.

According to Heyman, the injury occured on a play where Sanchez was visibly slow walking to pick up a passed ball, directly resulting in a run.

Sanchez is hitting .188 on the season with 14 home runs and 42 RBIs.

      Double Bogey (+2)