Orioles closer Zach Britton is headed to the Yankees in exchange for three prospects, pending physicals, after the two teams agreed to a deal Tuesday, reports FanCred Sports Jon Heyman.

Righthanded pitcher Dillon Tate, the Yankees' No. 9 prospect per MLB Pipeline, will go to Baltimore along with Josh Rogers, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and The New York Post's Joel Sherman. Baltimore will also get Cody Carroll.

Britton missed the start of the season, recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, and didn't return until June. The 30-year-old lefthander has a 3.45 ERA with one win in 15.2 innings. Britton has 13 strikeouts and four saves this year.

The two-time All-Star has spent all eight of his MLB seasons with the Orioles.

The Yankees are 63–35 this season and sit six games behind the Red Sox in the AL East.

Baltimore earlier dealt off star shortstop Manny Machado to the Dodgers. Next to Machado, Britton has been one of the biggest names mentioned in trade rumors this season. The Astros and Cubs were also among the top teams rumored to be interested in Britton.