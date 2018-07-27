The MLB trade deadline is now less than one week away, and the race to make moves before the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline is on

As the second half of the season continues, teams looking to acquire a big bat or solidify their starting rotation for a playoff run are making calls around the league.

The Orioles have been the most active so far, trading All–Star shortstop Manny Machado to the Dodgers and sending closer Zach Britton to the Yankees for three pitching prospects.

Teams are placing a premium on starting pitching, knowing that a dominant rotation can lead to postseason success.

The Yankees and Cubs were the big winners Thursday, coming away with J.A. Happ and Coles Hamels, respectively.

Here is the latest news and rumors from around the league:

• The Brewers have interest in pitcher Matt Harvey and are in trade talks with the Reds (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

• The Rays traded lefthanded pitcher Jonny Venters to the Braves in exchange for an international signing slot. (Tampa Bay Rays)

• The Rangers have reportedly traded pitcher Cole Hamels to the Cubs, pending a physical. Texas will receive minor leaguers in exchange for the southpaw and send "a significant amount of cash to cover Hamels' salary." (Jeff Passan, Yahoo Sports)

• The Pirates are interested in acquiring Rangers closer Keone Kela. The Rangers conducted background work on four of Pittsburgh's prospects but are not considering them in current trade discussions. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Blue Jays traded pitcher J.A. Happ to the Yankees in exchange for infielder Brandon Drury and minor league outfielder Billy McKinney. (Toronto Blue Jays)