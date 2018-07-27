MLB Trade Rumors: Cole Hamels Sent to Cubs, Brewers Interested in Matt Harvey

Which contending teams will shake up their roster and make a deal before next Tuesday's trade deadline?

By Charlotte Carroll
July 27, 2018

The MLB trade deadline is now less than one week away, and the race to make moves before the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline is on

As the second half of the season continues, teams looking to acquire a big bat or solidify their starting rotation for a playoff run are making calls around the league.

The Orioles have been the most active so far, trading All–Star shortstop Manny Machado to the Dodgers and sending closer Zach Britton to the Yankees for three pitching prospects.

Teams are placing a premium on starting pitching, knowing that a dominant rotation can lead to postseason success.

The Yankees and Cubs were the big winners Thursday, coming away with  J.A. Happ and Coles Hamels, respectively.

Here is the latest news and rumors from around the league:

• The Brewers have interest in pitcher Matt Harvey and are in trade talks with the Reds (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

• The Rays traded lefthanded pitcher Jonny Venters to the Braves in exchange for an international signing slot. (Tampa Bay Rays)

• The Rangers have reportedly traded pitcher Cole Hamels to the Cubs, pending a physical. Texas will receive minor leaguers in exchange for the southpaw and send "a significant amount of cash to cover Hamels' salary." (Jeff Passan, Yahoo Sports)

• The Pirates are interested in acquiring Rangers closer Keone Kela. The Rangers conducted background work on four of Pittsburgh's prospects but are not considering them in current trade discussions. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Blue Jays traded pitcher J.A. Happ to the Yankees in exchange for infielder Brandon Drury and minor league outfielder Billy McKinney. (Toronto Blue Jays)

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)