How to Watch the 2018 Baseball Hall of Fame Induction: Live Stream, TV Channel

Find out how to watch the 2018 National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

By Jenna West
July 28, 2018

The 2018 National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Sunday is here, as some of the game's greats will become enshrined in the hallowed halls of Cooperstown.

The Baseball Writers' Association of America selected Chipper Jones, Vladimir Guerrero, Jim Thome and Trevor Hoffman, while the Hall's Modern Era Committee voted Jack Morris and Alan Trammel in.

Between the six players, they have collectively hit 1,714 home runs, won six World Series and been selected for 40 All-Star Games.

This year's group is the largest class of only players since 1939, when 11 players were honored. The last class of six inductees, 2014, featured three players and three managers, according to MLB.com.

The MLB Network's television coverage of the induction festivities begins at 11 a.m. ET and will also be streaming on MLB.com.

Here's how to watch the ceremony:

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 29

TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: MLB.com and BaseballHall.org

Radio: MLB Network Radio on Sirius XM

