It's the last weekend before the MLB trade deadline and there have already been a ton of deals.

From Cole Hamels to Asdrubal Cabrera to Mike Moustakas, plenty of big names have been traded over the last few days and there's always a chance another top player could be on the move soon.

The Rays are still talking with teams interested in starting pitcher Chris Archer and Orioles centerfielder Adam Jones could be on his way out of Baltimore.

Take a look at all the potential moves that could go down before July 31.

Here is the latest news and rumors from around the league:

• Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Chris Archer drawing interest from more than 10 teams. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• There is no real momemtum surrounding talks between the Miami Marlins and National Nationals regarding J.T Realmuto. (Joe Frisaro, MLB.com)

• The Pirates are looking for controllable starter before the trade deadline to go along with bullpen help. They are thought to be not involved in trade discussions involving Archer. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• A Boston Red Sox trade for Minnesota's Brian Sozier seems unlikely as the Red Sox seems to focus on bullpen help. (Jerry Crasnick, ESPN.com)

• The Phillies and Indians are among the teams asking the Rangers about the availability of slugger Joey Gallo. (Evan Grant, Dallas Morning News)