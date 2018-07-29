MLB Trade Rumors: More Than 10 Teams Interested In Rays' Chris Archer

Which contending teams will shake up their roster and make a deal before Tuesday's trade deadline?

By Scooby Axson
July 29, 2018

It's the last weekend before the MLB trade deadline and there have already been a ton of deals.

From Cole Hamels to Asdrubal Cabrera to Mike Moustakas, plenty of big names have been traded over the last few days and there's always a chance another top player could be on the move soon.

The Rays are still talking with teams interested in starting pitcher Chris Archer and Orioles centerfielder Adam Jones could be on his way out of Baltimore.

Take a look at all the potential moves that could go down before July 31.

Here is the latest news and rumors from around the league:

• Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Chris Archer drawing interest from more than 10 teams. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• There is no real momemtum surrounding talks between the Miami Marlins and National Nationals regarding J.T Realmuto. (Joe Frisaro, MLB.com)

• The Pirates are looking for controllable starter before the trade deadline to go along with bullpen help. They are thought to be not involved in trade discussions involving Archer. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• A Boston Red Sox trade for Minnesota's Brian Sozier seems unlikely as the Red Sox seems to focus on bullpen help. (Jerry Crasnick, ESPN.com)

• The Phillies and Indians are among the teams asking the Rangers about the availability of slugger Joey Gallo. (Evan Grant, Dallas Morning News)

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)