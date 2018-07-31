The Tampa Bay Rays have agreed to a deal that sends ace Chris Archer to the Pittsburgh Pirates for pitcher Tyler Glasnow, outfielder Austin Meadows and a third player, according to Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic, Stephen J. Nesbitt of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times.

The Rays reportedly asked those interested in Archer to submit their final offers on Monday night.

Archer has a very team-friendly contract with three years remaining for $27.5 million. Archer has a 3–5 record with a 4.31 ERA and 102 strikeouts on the season but has missed some time due to an abdominal injury.

The 29-year-old has been a member of the Rays since making his major league debut in 2012. With the Rays, Archer has not won more than 12 games in a season. He has a 54-68 career record with a 3.69 ERA in seven seasons.

The Braves, Brewers, Pirates and Dodgers were also interested in Archer. The Yankees were reportedly interested when Archer was first made available but Tampa Bay was hestitant on trading within their division.