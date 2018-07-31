Watch: Jake Diekman Only a Cart Ride Away to New Team After Getting Traded

Screenshot via @Dbacks

If only every trade deal could go down as seamlessly.  

By Charlotte Carroll
July 31, 2018

In what might have been the easiest trade deadline travel situation ever, the Rangers' Jake Diekman was only a cart ride away to his new team. 

Diekman was traded from Texas to the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, and the deal occurred while the Rangers were in Arizona for a series.

So the Diamondbacks had an easy way to get their newest lefthanded relief pitcher to his new spot: a ride in the bullpen cart with mascot Baxter.

In the journey video the D-Backs made, Diekman gets on the baseball-shaped cart with Baxter, takes a very short ride and meets his new teammates.

If only every trade deal could go down as seamlessly.  

 

