In what might have been the easiest trade deadline travel situation ever, the Rangers' Jake Diekman was only a cart ride away to his new team.

Diekman was traded from Texas to the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, and the deal occurred while the Rangers were in Arizona for a series.

So the Diamondbacks had an easy way to get their newest lefthanded relief pitcher to his new spot: a ride in the bullpen cart with mascot Baxter.

𝐏𝐢𝐜𝐤-𝐮𝐩: 𝑉𝑖𝑠𝑖𝑡𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝐶𝑙𝑢𝑏ℎ𝑜𝑢𝑠𝑒 𝑎𝑡 𝐶ℎ𝑎𝑠𝑒 𝐹𝑖𝑒𝑙𝑑

𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: 𝐻𝑜𝑚𝑒 𝐶𝑙𝑢𝑏ℎ𝑜𝑢𝑠𝑒 𝑎𝑡 𝐶ℎ𝑎𝑠𝑒 𝐹𝑖𝑒𝑙𝑑

…

𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐤 𝐲𝐨𝐮, @JakeDiekman! 𝐁𝐚𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐧 𝐎𝐧𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐜 𝐁𝐮𝐥𝐥𝐩𝐞𝐧 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐭. pic.twitter.com/MuBmzCaFd0 — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) August 1, 2018

In the journey video the D-Backs made, Diekman gets on the baseball-shaped cart with Baxter, takes a very short ride and meets his new teammates.

If only every trade deal could go down as seamlessly.