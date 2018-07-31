Marlins Trade Brad Ziegler to Diamondbacks For Relief Prospect Tommy Eveld

The veteran submariner is headed to Phoenix for DBacks minor leaguer Tommy Eveld.

By Emily Caron
July 31, 2018

The Marlins have traded veteran reliever Brad Ziegler to the Arizona Diamondbacks, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Arizona's Double-A reliever Tommy Eveld will be sent to Miami in return, per Bob Nightengale of MLB Network.

The Yankees, Red Sox, Cubs, Astros, Indians, and Mariners were all also rumored to be interested in acquiring the Marlins right-hander prior to the MLB trade deadline on Tuesday. 

Miami signed Ziegler to a two-year, $16 million contract going into the 2017 season, which leaves just under $3 million remaining on his salary for the season.

The 38-year-old submarine-style pitcher has an 3.98 ERA in 53 games this season. Since June 5th, he's only allowed two runs on 14 hits in 28 total innings for an ERA of 0.64.

The Marlins have gone 26-22 since Ziegler's turnaround. Ziegler spent six seasons with the Diamondbacks from 2011 to '16. 

Eveld has a 1.11 ERA in 35 games as reliever in the Diamondbacks system.

 

