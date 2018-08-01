Giants Pitcher Johnny Cueto to Undergo Tommy John Surgery

The San Francisco Giants announced that pitcher Johnny Cueto will undergo Tommy John surgery on Thursday.

By Charlotte Carroll
August 01, 2018

The procedure will be done by Dr. Neal ElAttrache at the Kerlin Jobe clinic in Los Angeles. Players are normally out more than a year after Tommy John surgery. It's possible Cueto won't pitch in a major league game until the 2020 season.

Cueto made his fourth start since returning from the disabled list on Saturday. He was placed on the DL in May because of inflammation in his pitching elbow, which was later determined to be a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament. Cueto rehabbed the injury at the time.

Giants manager Bruce Bochy then talked to reporters Monday about how Cueto could be headed back to the DL for surgery with an issue in his right elbow.

The 32-year-old Cueto went 3-2 in nine starts this season, recording a 3.23 ERA and 38 strikeouts. It was the fewest starts of his 11-year career in the MLB.

San Francisco has Cueto under contract through 2021 after signing him to a six-year, $130-million deal before the 2016 season.

