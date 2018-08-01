Nats' Shawn Kelley Slams His Glove in Blowout, Gets Designated For Assignment

Not everything was smooth sailing in Washington despite a blowout victory.

By Michael Shapiro
August 01, 2018

Up 25–1 against the New York Mets in the ninth inning, the Washington Nationals called on reliever Shawn Kelley to close out the contest, and things went south from there.

Kelley allowed three runs in the final frame—far from impacting the result—but a two-run homer from Austin Jackson caused quite a stir for the Nats pitcher.

Kelley's glove slam cost him a trip out of the nation's capital, as he was designated for assignment on Wednesday morning. Jimmy Cordero will take Kelley's place on the Washington roster.

According to Jorge Castillo of the Washington Post, manager Davey Martinez informed Kelley that the decision was made because slamming the glove was "disrespectful to the organization." GM Mike Rizzo called it a "selfish act" and said he believed Kelley was showing up his manager for putting him in at that point of the blowout. 

A 10-year veteran, Kelley has been with Washington since 2016. He boasts a 3.34 ERA in 2018, striking out 32 batters in 32 innings. 

The 25–4 drubbing of the Mets came just hours after Washington's front office elected to keep Bryce Harper at the trade deadline.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)