Up 25–1 against the New York Mets in the ninth inning, the Washington Nationals called on reliever Shawn Kelley to close out the contest, and things went south from there.

Kelley allowed three runs in the final frame—far from impacting the result—but a two-run homer from Austin Jackson caused quite a stir for the Nats pitcher.

Shawn Kelley clearly thrilled to be closing out a 24 run lead... pic.twitter.com/I88bKNbmS8 — Tim Murray (@1TimMurray) August 1, 2018

Kelley's glove slam cost him a trip out of the nation's capital, as he was designated for assignment on Wednesday morning. Jimmy Cordero will take Kelley's place on the Washington roster.

According to Jorge Castillo of the Washington Post, manager Davey Martinez informed Kelley that the decision was made because slamming the glove was "disrespectful to the organization." GM Mike Rizzo called it a "selfish act" and said he believed Kelley was showing up his manager for putting him in at that point of the blowout.

Rizzo on Kelley: “You’re either in or you’re in the way.” Said he felt Kelley was showing up Martinez for putting him in a 25-1 game. Called it a “selfish act.” — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) August 1, 2018

A 10-year veteran, Kelley has been with Washington since 2016. He boasts a 3.34 ERA in 2018, striking out 32 batters in 32 innings.

The 25–4 drubbing of the Mets came just hours after Washington's front office elected to keep Bryce Harper at the trade deadline.