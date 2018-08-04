Report: Angels Manager Mike Scioscia Expected to Step Down After Season

Scioscia's 10-year contract ends after this season.

By Jenna West
August 04, 2018

Angels manager Mike Scioscia is reportedly expected to step down after this season, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

If Scioscia walks away, it would be his decision and not as a result of pressue from the organization, reports Rosenthal.

Scioscia, 59, is nearing the end of his 10-year, $50 million contract. He has managed the Angels for 19 seasons, the longest run since Bobby Cox managed the Braves for 21 years.

Former Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, who works as a special assistant to Angels GM Billy Eppler, was mentioned as a potential candidate to fill Scioscia's shoes. Others include Angels special assistant Eric Chavez, a former major league third baseman, and bench coach Josh Paul. The Angels would look at candidates outside of the organization as well, reports Rosenthal.

Hired in 2000, Sciosia led the Angels to a 2002 World Series victory and six division titles. He holds a 1,625-1,403 managerial record and won the American League Manager of the Year award in 2002 and 2009. The Angels have struggled in recent seasons, reaching the postseason only once in the last eight years.

The Angels currently have a 55-57 record and sit in fourth place in the AL West.

Both Scioscia and Eppler declined to comment when asked by The Athletic.

