Los Angeles Angels manager Mike Scioscia denied rumors that he is stepping down at the end of the season, calling the report "poppycock."

On Saturday night, The Athletic reported that Scoiscia would end his 19-year tenure with the Angels.

According to the Orange County Register, Scioscia said “nothing’s changed since October” when talking about his status with the team on Sunday.

The 59-year-old Scioscia is nearing the end of his contract, which pays him $5 million a season.

Scioscia, a two-time American League Manager of the Year winner, led Los Angeles to the 2002 World Series title and has also won six AL West titles.

Scioscia has a record of 1625-1,403 in his tenure with the Angels.

The Angels have missed the postseason in each of the past three seasons and enter Sunday's action with a 55-57 record, 11 games back of the second wild card spot in the AL.