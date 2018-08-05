Astros Reinstate Roberto Osuna; Lance McCullers To DL With Elbow Injury

The Houston Astros reinstate Roberto Osuna after serving a 75-game suspension for domestic violence

By Scooby Axson
August 05, 2018

The Houston Astros reinstated pitcher Roberto Osuna from the restricted list and added him to the active roster, the team announced Sunday.

In a corresponding roster move, Houston placed starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. on the 10-day disabled list with right elbow discomfort.

Osuna was traded July 30 from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for closer Ken Giles and minor league pitchers Hector Perez and David Paulino.

Osuna is coming off a 75 games suspension for violating the league's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse policy, and his trade to the World Champion Astros was met with criticism.

McCullers left Saturday's 14–0 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the bottom of the fifth inning and will be evaluated later on Sunday.

The Astros have won four games in a row, and have a five-game lead over the Oakland Athletic in the AL West.

