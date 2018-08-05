Report: Mets Manager Mickey Callaway Expected To Return Next Season

The Mets will reportedly retain manager Mickey Callaway for the 2019 season.

By Scooby Axson
August 05, 2018

New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway is expected to return to the team next season, even if the team brings in a new general manager, reports Newsday.

Callaway is in his first year as the Mets manager and the team has been using three people to fill the general manager's role since Sandy Alderson took a leave of absence in June after his cancer returned. 

The Mets got off to a franchise–best 11–1 start to the season, but began the day at 45–63, the third worst record in the National League.

"You know it could happen at any time and I know I’m going to get fired one day. So, I try not to worry about it and do the work," Callaway said before the Mets played the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.

"I tried not to focus on that. Obviously everybody, as a person you think about what could happen, you know, reality of the situations

Callaway's deal is through 2020, with a team option for the 2021 season.

He was hired after last season and spent five years as the Cleveland Indiansa pitching coach, leading that staff to great success.

The Mets have been ravaged by injuries this season, including to their top slugger Yoenis Cespedes, who will miss the rest of the season after surgery to both heels.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)