New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway is expected to return to the team next season, even if the team brings in a new general manager, reports Newsday.

Callaway is in his first year as the Mets manager and the team has been using three people to fill the general manager's role since Sandy Alderson took a leave of absence in June after his cancer returned.

The Mets got off to a franchise–best 11–1 start to the season, but began the day at 45–63, the third worst record in the National League.

"You know it could happen at any time and I know I’m going to get fired one day. So, I try not to worry about it and do the work," Callaway said before the Mets played the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.

"I tried not to focus on that. Obviously everybody, as a person you think about what could happen, you know, reality of the situations

Callaway's deal is through 2020, with a team option for the 2021 season.

He was hired after last season and spent five years as the Cleveland Indiansa pitching coach, leading that staff to great success.

The Mets have been ravaged by injuries this season, including to their top slugger Yoenis Cespedes, who will miss the rest of the season after surgery to both heels.