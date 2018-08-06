The Yankees could be forgiven for getting a little comfortable in the 9th inning. New York held a 4-1 lead over the Red Sox and looked like it would avoid the series sweep and falling further behind in the AL East standings. But J.D. Martinez knocked a two-run single off closer Aroldis Chapman and a Miguel Andujar fielding error with two outs tied the game up. That left the game ripe for a proper ending an inning later.

Enter Andrew Benintendi.

Benintendi hit a walk-off single that gave Boston the win, sent Fenway Park into hysterics and buried the Yankees even deeper in the AL East standings.

About as exciting a finish to a sweep as you’ll ever see pic.twitter.com/NxZZAwF5m2 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 6, 2018

The hit was Benintendi's third of the game and sees New York now 9 1/2 games behind the Red Sox.