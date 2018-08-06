Watch: Andrew Benintendi’s Walk-Off Caps Epic Red Sox Comeback Over Yankees

Quickly

  • The Yankees will be kicking themselves for letting this one get away.
By Kellen Becoats
August 06, 2018

The Yankees could be forgiven for getting a little comfortable in the 9th inning. New York held a 4-1 lead over the Red Sox and looked like it would avoid the series sweep and falling further behind in the AL East standings. But J.D. Martinez knocked a two-run single off closer Aroldis Chapman and a Miguel Andujar fielding error with two outs tied the game up. That left the game ripe for a proper ending an inning later.

Enter Andrew Benintendi.

Benintendi hit a walk-off single that gave Boston the win, sent Fenway Park into hysterics and buried the Yankees even deeper in the AL East standings.

The hit was Benintendi's third of the game and sees New York now 9 1/2 games behind the Red Sox. 

