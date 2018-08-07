Watch: White Sox' Adam Engel Robs Yankees of Home Run for Second Night in a Row

White Sox centerfielder Adam Engel robbed the Yankees of a home run with an incredible grab for the second night in a row on Tuesday.

By Charlotte Carroll
August 07, 2018

There may be no angels in the outfield, but there sure is Adam Engel. 

The White Sox centerfielder robbed the Yankees of a home run for the second night in a row with an incredible catch on Tuesday.

In Tuesday's game, Engel grabbed the would-be-homer off catcher Kyle Higashioka in the fifth inning. 

On Monday, Engel robbed Greg Bird of a three-run homer in the fourth inning. While Monday's catch didn't help the White Sox win —the Yankees came out with a 7–0 victory — Tuesday's grab helped preserve a 1–0 lead for the Sox. 

