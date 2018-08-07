White Sox centerfielder Adam Engel robbed the Yankees of a home run with an incredible grab for the second night in a row on Tuesday.
There may be no angels in the outfield, but there sure is Adam Engel.
The White Sox centerfielder robbed the Yankees of a home run for the second night in a row with an incredible catch on Tuesday.
In Tuesday's game, Engel grabbed the would-be-homer off catcher Kyle Higashioka in the fifth inning.
We told you, he's Mr. Steal Your Dinger! pic.twitter.com/ysOGOX5qIJ— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 8, 2018
On Monday, Engel robbed Greg Bird of a three-run homer in the fourth inning. While Monday's catch didn't help the White Sox win —the Yankees came out with a 7–0 victory — Tuesday's grab helped preserve a 1–0 lead for the Sox.
“Nah.” – Adam Engel pic.twitter.com/0I6OUEP3qW— MLB (@MLB) August 7, 2018
