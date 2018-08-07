Kevin Newman and Jacob Stallings of the Indianapolis Indians both hit for the cycle on Tuesday night.
The Indianapolis Indians hit for the cycle twice on Tuesday night.
Kevin Newman and Jacob Stallings both completed the feat for the Pirate's Triple-A team.
Newman was the first player to hit the cycle for the Indians since Joshua Bell in 2016.
.@OfficialKBN made history, if only for a moment. #RollTribe #RingIt pic.twitter.com/lxznDg2wNY— Indianapolis Indians (@indyindians) August 8, 2018
Then, three batters later, Stallings accomplished the feat.
Jacob Stallings wanted a share of the spotlight. What a night!#RollTribe #RingIt pic.twitter.com/osuVPWmUr8— Indianapolis Indians (@indyindians) August 8, 2018
Six players have hit for the cycle since the team's Victory Field opened in 1996.
The Indians beat the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 12–5.