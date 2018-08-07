The Indianapolis Indians hit for the cycle twice on Tuesday night.

Kevin Newman and Jacob Stallings both completed the feat for the Pirate's Triple-A team.

Newman was the first player to hit the cycle for the Indians since Joshua Bell in 2016.

Then, three batters later, Stallings accomplished the feat.

Jacob Stallings wanted a share of the spotlight. What a night!#RollTribe #RingIt pic.twitter.com/osuVPWmUr8 — Indianapolis Indians (@indyindians) August 8, 2018

Six players have hit for the cycle since the team's Victory Field opened in 1996.

The Indians beat the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 12–5.