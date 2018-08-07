Watch: Indianapolis Indians Hit For the Cycle Twice in One Night

Screenshot via @IndyIndians

  Kevin Newman and Jacob Stallings of the Indianapolis Indians both hit for the cycle on Tuesday night. 

By Charlotte Carroll
August 07, 2018

The Indianapolis Indians hit for the cycle twice on Tuesday night. 

Kevin Newman and Jacob Stallings both completed the feat for the Pirate's Triple-A team. 

Newman was the first player to hit the cycle for the Indians since Joshua Bell in 2016. 

Then, three batters later, Stallings accomplished the feat.  

Six players have hit for the cycle since the team's Victory Field opened in 1996.

The Indians beat the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 12–5.

