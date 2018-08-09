Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper Out of Thursday's Lineup With Right Knee Soreness

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Bryce Harper was scratched from the Nationals' lineup after taking a pitch off the right knee in Wednesday's loss.

By Associated Press
August 09, 2018

WASHINGTON—The Washington Nationals scratched outfielder Bryce Harper from Thursday’s lineup with right knee soreness.

Atlanta reliever Dan Winkler hit Harper just below the right knee in the seventh inning of the Braves’ 8-3 victory on Wednesday. Washington manager Dave Martinez said X-rays on Harper were negative.

“We thought he was going to be OK,” Martinez said. “He was out there trying to get loose this morning, and just couldn’t get loose. It was pretty swollen. So rather than him trying to play through it, we thought the best option would be having him come off the bench if we need him.

“He’s going to stay in and get treatment.”

Harper, the 2015 National League MVP and a six-time All-Star, is hitting .234 with 28 home runs and 71 RBIs. He leads the NL in walks (88) and ranks third in the league in homers.

Michael Taylor replaced Harper in the lineup in center.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)