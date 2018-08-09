Giancarlo Stanton has set a new home run record. The Yankees rightfielder drilled the hardest-hit homer ever recorded by Statcast, sending the ball over the fence at 121.7 mph.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Stanton hit a solo shot off of Rangers starter Ariel Jurado's 91-mph two-seam fastball. The home run was Stanton's 28th of the season and gave the Yankees an insurance run with a 6-3 lead.

The Yankees have a knack for drilling home runs harder than any other team this year. Stanton has drilled 8 out of 10 of the hardest-hit balls this season, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez have the other two hits.

Judge previously sent one sizzling off of his bat at 121.1 mph, according to MLB.com. Statcast has been tracking hits since 2015.