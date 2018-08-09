Oakland A's Bolster Deep Bullpen by Acquiring Minnesota Twins Closer Fernando Rodney

Ron Schwane/Getty Images

Fernando Rodney (3-2) joins the A's with 25 saves and a 3.09 ERA in 46 relief appearances for Minnesota this season.

By Associated Press
August 09, 2018

OAKLAND, Calif.—The Oakland Athletics have acquired closer Fernando Rodney from the Minnesota Twins.

The A’s sent minor league right-hander Dakota Chalmers to Minnesota on Thursday to complete the deal that adds more depth to Oakland’s stellar bullpen.

The 41-year-old Rodney is 3-2 with 25 saves and a 3.09 ERA in 46 relief appearances for Minnesota this season. The right-handed Rodney has 325 career saves, 17th most in baseball history.

Oakland acquired former Mets closer Jeurys Familia last month to go along with Blake Treinen and Lou Trivino in one of baseball’s deepest bullpens.

The 21-year-old Chalmers pitched five scoreless innings in two games for Class A Beloit this season. He is 7-7 with a 4.08 ERA in four minor league seasons with Oakland.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)