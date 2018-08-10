In light of the Giants retiring Barry Bonds's No. 25 on Saturday, we decided to compile 25 of our favorite Bonds home runs.

He hit a record 762 long balls over the course of his 22-year career, nabbing seven MVP awards and a host of other accolades and achievements. His career will forever be intertwined with performance-enhancing drug suspicions and it remains to be seen whether he can rally enough support to land in the Hall of Fame.

No matter how you feel about Bonds, this much holds true: he could hit the snot out of the ball.

The World Series Homers

First World Series AB = First homer:

World Series homer off of Percival:

Homer off of K-Rod in World Series:

The Milestones

First homer at Candlestick as a Giant:

First homer into McCovey Cove:

No. 500:

Bonds ties McGwire with his 70th homer in 2001:

Breaks the single-season record with No. 71:

No. 73 off of knuckler Dennis Springer:

Ties Willie Mays at 660:

Hits No. 715 off of Byung-Hyun Kim to pass Babe Ruth:

No. 755 off the Padres' Clay Hensley to tie Hank Aaron:

756:

The Derby Bombs

Clubbing shot after shot during a Home Run Derby in Japan:

McGwire and Bonds square off in the Derby final:

Off the top of the scoreboard in Houston:

The Majestic Shots

Reaching the upper deck at Yankee Stadium:

The Gagne duel:

Broken Bat AB off of an extremely pissed Josh Beckett:

Twirls off of Chan Ho Park:

Comically long 471-foot HR in Atlanta off of Russ Ortiz with Hank Aaron in the booth:

492 feet of homer at Coors Field:

Walk-off homer in return from tending to his ailing father:

Bonds walks it off on his 39th birthday:

In which his teammates have a rather muted response despite a walk-off: