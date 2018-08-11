Yankees Restore Relationship With Papa John's

There will reportedly be a rebrand of Papa John's logos that will emphasize the locations at the stadium are "locally owned and operated."

By Charlotte Carroll
August 11, 2018

The Yankees have restored their relationship with pizza chain Papa John's after founder John Schnatter used a racial slur during a conference call in May. 

According to NJ.com, there will be a rebrand of Papa John's logos that will emphasize the locations at the stadium are "locally owned and operated."

Several teams, including the Yankees, suspended their relationships with the pizza chain once the news broke. The MLB also indefinitely suspended its Papa Slam promotion with Papa John's Pizza after the news broke, reports Yahoo Sports. 

The Yankees gave a statement to NJ.com, saying the team agreed to resume the relationship "as a result of the significant steps recently taken by Papa John’s."

"Papa John’s is implementing important and sincere measures to restore customers’ faith in their brand, including the launch of a diversity and inclusion committee, and a third-party audit of their company’s practices," part of the statement said, according to NJ.com. "We are confident the company will continue to take the appropriate measures to show their commitment to preventing such an egregious incident from happening again in the future."

Schnatter apologized after a Forbes report detailed the story, but he resigned as chairman of the company.

Schnatter resigned from the University of Louisville board of trustees, and the football stadium at the school is named was renamed from Papa John's Cardinal Stadium.

      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)