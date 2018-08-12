Report: Alex Rodriguez and Cubs Manager Joe Maddon Get in 'Heated Argument'

Tempers flared during a pre-production meeting for "Sunday Night Baseball," The Athletic reports.

By Emily Caron
August 12, 2018

Cubs manager Joe Maddon and Alex Rodriguez got in a "heated argument" during a pre-production meeting for "Sunday Night Baseball," Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

The ESPN analyst had ripped Chicago Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish and the Cubs' team chemistry just two weeks ago. The criticism was harshly received by the team and its fans. 

Maddon and Rodriguez had allegedly cleared the air after a brief conversation before the Cubs' Sunday night game against the Nationals, per ESPN's Jesse Rogers

The Athletic reported that the exchange was, in fact, more of a confrontation.

"Maddon agreed to the standard pregame session with national TV talent, viewing it as a responsibility to one of Major League Baseball’s biggest partners," Mooney wrote. "Maddon also used it as an opportunity to vent his frustrations with Rodriguez, who had zero interest in an apology tour after his criticism of Darvish’s medical rehab program went viral and drove multiple news cycles.

"Maddon, an exceptionally media-friendly manager, confronted Rodriguez in his office during a meeting that also included play-by-play man Matt Vasgersian and analyst Jessica Mendoza."

The Cubs came back Sunday night to beat the Nationals on a stunning walk-off grand slam. 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)