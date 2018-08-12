The season is flying toward the finish, which means World Series futures are getting tighter for the teams on top. That may be a letdown if you were stopping by accounting everyday with a proclamation that J.D. Martinez would lead the Red Sox (+350 now) to the title and weren’t able to legally get any money on them, but don’t worry. There is plenty of money to be made out there for the bold, now that the separation has grown between the elite and the rest of the pack. Today we’re going to have a look at three well-constructed rosters that should appear in the postseason and are loaded with value. And, no, you won’t find the Indians (+1200) on this list. They’re kinda trash. Below are strong value plays to consider, with current odds via Bovada.

New York Yankees (+700)

It seems abundantly clear that this year’s winner will come from the AL, so why not ride with what might be the league’s best value? Think about how lucky you’d have felt to grab the Yankees at +500 when they went on their dominant run from April to June. Each day it was impossible to find value betting on them.

Now, the public is beginning to sour on the Bombers, and the odds are attractive. Remember, this is a team that narrowly missed out on the World Series last fall, and added Giancarlo Stanton, Gleyber Torres, Zach Britton and J.A. Happ to that squad. Pounce on them now before Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez return and turn people back into fans. They should be healthy come October, by which +500 odds would be hard to find.

Oakland Athletics (+2000)

Considering the champ will probably come from the AL, it would be silly not to include another value pick from that side. Now, this prop isn’t guaranteed to make it past September, but you’re getting tremendous value on a squad that perfectly combines all-or-nothing power bats with high-contact guys. I love teams that have guys up and down the order who put the ball in play, which was the reason behind my Astros pick at the beginning of last postseason.

These guys win on the road (37–25), they have Matt Chapman and there’s been this little bit of magic around them all season long. It just feels like they’re gonna make a run at this thing, and you can make a decent amount off it for a low cost. I’d buy some shares here.

Washington Nationals (+2600)

For a limited time only, you can invest in one of the three most talented rosters in the major leagues, at 26-to-1 odds! Plain and simple, the Nationals are too good to be in third place in the NL East. They have an MVP candidate (Max Scherzer), a former MVP (Bryce Harper) and probably the best hitter of all-time (Daniel Murphy).

My money’s on them making up the 5.5 games separating them from the top of the NL East behind a pitching staff with a 3.82 ERA heading into Sunday (10th in MLB) and an offense that has ranked second in batting average and fourth in runs scored since the break. They’re set up nicely for a run to the NLCS, and there’s incredible value here.