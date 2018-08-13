The ending of Sunday's MLB slate brought some late night fireworks from Chicago, as the Cubs rallied from three runs down in the 9th to beat the Nationals 4-3. David Bote's walk off grand slam sent the Wrigley Field crowd into a frenzy and did the same to the broadcast crew of Pat Hughes and Ron Coomer of The Score 670 in Chicago.

Listen to the pair's radio call below:

The Cubs' victory keeps them three games up on Milwaukee in the NL Central race. The Cubs hold the National League's best record with less than two months to play.

As for the Nats, their frustrating 2018 campaign added another chapter on Sunday night, with Washington now sitting 5.5 games back of Atlanta in the NL East.