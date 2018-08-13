Watch: Minor League Team Walks-Off on Botched Dropped Third Strike

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers earned one of the weirdest walk-offs you'll see this year. 

By Michael Shapiro
August 13, 2018

At the plate down two runs with the bases loaded and two outs, Wisconsin Timber Rattler Nic Pierre couldn't put the ball in play. But his final whiff of the night ultimately gave Wisconsin the victory over the Burlington Bees in a Class-A matchup on Friday night.

Pierre swung through a breaking ball in the dirt, sprinting to first base as the ball trickled away from Burlington catcher Keinner Pina. What ensued was a comedy of errors and resulted in three runners crossing the plate to give Wisconsin a 7-6 win.

Watch the error-filled effort below.

A Los Angeles Angels affiliate, Burlington is 14-32 on the season and sits in last in the Class-A Midwest League Western Division standings.  

