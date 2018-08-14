Braves Pitcher Brandon McCarthy to Retire After 2018 Season

The 35-year-old Braves hurler hasn't pitched since the end of June because of right-knee tendinitis.

By Charlotte Carroll
August 14, 2018

Veteran pitcher Brandon McCarthy will retire after this season ends, reports MLB.com's Mark Bowman.

The 35-year-old Braves hurler hasn't pitched since the end of June because of right-knee tendinitis. According to Bowman, McCarthy is trying to make mechanical adjustments in Triple A to help Atlanta's major league playoff push from the bullpen.

"I'm done after this," McCarthy said. "This is it. The offseason is the rest of my life. If I was going to keep playing, a month and a half ago I would have had the surgery that cleans the [knee] and I'd be back next year just a little bit after Spring [Training]."

This season, McCarthy is 6-3 with a 4.92 ERA in 15 starts.

McCarthy was part of the deal that sent Matt Kemp back to the Dodgers in 2017. In addition to the Braves and Dodgers, he'll have played for the White Sox, Rangers, Athletics, Diamondbacks and Yankees. McCarthy won a World Series with Chicago in his rookie season. He has a career 69–75 record with a 4.20 ERA and 908 strikeouts.

