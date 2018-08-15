Mariners Ace James Paxton Placed on Disabled List With Left Forearm Bruise

Paxton has a bruised left forearm after being struck by a line drive Tuesday night.

By Associated Press
August 15, 2018

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Seattle Mariners have placed ace James Paxton on the disabled list with a left forearm bruise, one day after the left-hander was struck by a line drive.

Paxton was facing the third batter in the first inning Tuesday night when the A's Jed Lowrie lined a ball back up the middle, hitting the pitcher hard. Paxton walked toward second base in obvious pain as a team trainer and manager Scott Servais rushed onto the field.

Paxton was replaced by Felix Hernandez.

After the game, Paxton told reporters he felt tightness in his arm and could not grip a baseball. X-rays were negative.

Paxton is 10-5, including a no-hitter against Toronto, and a 3.68 ERA.

Hernandez, who allowed two runs over 5 2/3 innings, is likely to take Paxton’s turn in the rotation.

Right-hander Christian Bergman was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma to fill Paxton’s roster spot.

The Mariners (69-52) are ranked third in the AL West standings, sitting 4 1/2 games behind the first-place Houston Astros (73-47). The second-place A's (72-48) are one game behind Houston.

