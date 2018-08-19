Watch: Dodgers Reliever Zac Rosscup Beats Mariners With Immaculate Ninth Inning

Zac Rosscup added an exclamation point to the Dodgers' big win in Seattle.

By Emily Caron
August 19, 2018

Dodgers reliever Zac Rosscup closed out a dominant 12-1 win over the Mariners with an immaculate ninth inning: nine pitches, nine strikes, three strikeouts.

Left-hander Clayton Kershaw, 30, pitched the first seven innings for the Dodgers, giving up one run and four hits to secure his sixth win of the season. He struck out seven.

Daniel Hudson and Rosscup then each pitched a scoreless inning to finish the game.

Watch Rosscup's consecutive Ks below: 

Rosscup's immaculate inning was the 93rd in major league history, per Dodger Insider

The Dodgers sit in third place in the NL West, just two games behind the first-place Diamondbacks. They will host the St. Louis Cardinals starting on Monday.

