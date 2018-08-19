Cleveland Indians outfielder Leonys Martin is set to be released from the hospital today after fighting a life-threatening bacterial infection, the team announced Sunday.

Martin had been getting treatment at the Cleveland Clinic and listed in stable condition.

He was moved out of intensive care on Thursday and there is no timetable for his return to baseball activities.

"It's beyond a relief, especially given where things were a week ago," Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said. "I think it's important to remember we don't know. We're in uncharted waters. There's no precedent you can look back to and say, 'What does a return to activity look like?' It's very much going to continue to be day to day."

Cleveland had placed Martin on the disabled list on Aug. 9 with what they called a non-baseball condition.

Martin has only played in six games with the Indians after they acquired him in a trade with the Detroit Tigers on July 31.

He is batting .255 with 11 home runs and 33 RBI.

The 30-year-old is in his eighth major league season and has previously spent time with the Rangers, Mariners and Cubs before joining Detroit this past offseason.

Cleveland has a 70-52 record and a 12–game lead over the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central.