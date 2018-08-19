Leonys Martin Leaving Hospital After Battling Life-Threatening Bacterial Infection

Indians outfielder Leonys Martin heading home from hospital after fighting a life-threatening bacterial infection

By Scooby Axson
August 19, 2018

Cleveland Indians outfielder Leonys Martin is set to be released from the hospital today after fighting a life-threatening bacterial infection, the team announced Sunday.

Martin had been getting treatment at the Cleveland Clinic and listed in stable condition.

He was moved out of intensive care on Thursday and there is no timetable for his return to baseball activities.

"It's beyond a relief, especially given where things were a week ago," Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said. "I think it's important to remember we don't know. We're in uncharted waters. There's no precedent you can look back to and say, 'What does a return to activity look like?' It's very much going to continue to be day to day."

Cleveland had placed Martin on the disabled list on Aug. 9 with what they called a non-baseball condition.

Martin has only played in six games with the Indians after they acquired him in a trade with the Detroit Tigers on July 31.

He is batting .255 with 11 home runs and 33 RBI.

The 30-year-old is in his eighth major league season and has previously spent time with the Rangers, Mariners and Cubs before joining Detroit this past offseason.

Cleveland has a 70-52 record and a 12–game lead over the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)