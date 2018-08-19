The Yankees could be without their starting shortstop for a period of time after Didi Gregorius left Sunday's game against the Blue Jays with a "pretty significant bruise" on his left heel, in the words of manager Aaron Boone.

The team will monitor his condition over the next 24 hours, but Boone added that while there are no broken bones, the injury "could potentially be a DL thing" due to the swelling.

The injury was the result of a first-inning collision with Toronto first baseman Kendrys Morales while beating out an infield single. Gregorius took the field in the top of the second inning after receiving medical attention but was replaced by Ronald Torreyes before the top of the third.

Watch the collision below:

Didi Gregorius exited the game & was sent to the hospital for further tests after suffering a bruised heel following this collision in the first inning.#YANKSonYES LIVE stream:https://t.co/ONFaE0YXKn pic.twitter.com/qQ1oBPkEU1 — YES Network (@YESNetwork) August 19, 2018

The 28-year-old has been with the Yankees since 2015. He is batting .270 with 22 home runs and 74 RBIs this season.

The Yankees beat the Blue Jays 10-2 and currently sit 9 1/2 games behind the Red Sox in the AL East.