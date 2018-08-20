White Sox Manager Rick Renteria Hospitalized Prior to Monday's Game

Rick Renteria is in his second season as the White Sox manager.

By Associated Press
August 20, 2018

MINNEAPOLIS — Chicago White Sox manager Rick Renteria has been taken to a hospital after complaining of lightheadedness.

The 56-year-old Renteria was at the ballpark when the issue arose and was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center as a precaution. A team official says tests didn’t show any problems.

Bench coach Joe McEwing will serve as manager for Monday night’s one-game makeup in Minnesota before the teams travel to Chicago for a two-game series.

