Giants catcher Buster Posey could be facing season-ending hip surgery, The San Francisco Chronicle's John Shea reports.

The six-time All-Star missed this year's All-Star game with a hip injury that has bothered him all season.

"I’ll be honest with you," manager Bruce Bochy said, according to Shea. "We have discussed that. We talked about it. Nothing’s been determined yet. Because we want him ready for next year. We’re discussing that now."

According to the Chronicle, a surgery would involve addressing the labrum and cleaning out bone spurs. A decision will be made soon.

The 31-year-old Posey is batting .286 with five home runs and 40 RBIs in 103 games this season. He's batting .315 in the second half.

The Giants are 62–64 this year, sitting in fourth place in the NL West.