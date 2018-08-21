Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton received a warm greeting from Marlins fans Tuesday night in his first return to Miami.

As Stanton walked to the plate in the first inning, Marlins fans gave the outfielder a standing ovation. While fans continued to clap and cheer, Stanton patted his chest and waved to fans around Marlins Park.

During his first at bat, Stanton hit a single to left field off of Marlins starter Pablo Lopez.

Giancarlo Stanton receives a warm welcome in his return to Miami. pic.twitter.com/rvHLtmKdgZ — YES Network (@YESNetwork) August 21, 2018

The Marlins drafted Stanton in the 2007 amateur draft, and he played for the organization during the first eight seasons of his major league career. He posted a .268 batting average with 267 home runs and 672 RBI over those eight years.

The Yankees acquired Stanton last December, assuming $265 million of the $295 million remaining on his contract over the next 10 years.