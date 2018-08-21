Watch: Giancarlo Stanton Receives Standing Ovation in Return to Miami

Stanton played for the Marlins for the first eight seasons of his career.

By Jenna West
August 21, 2018

Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton received a warm greeting from Marlins fans Tuesday night in his first return to Miami.

As Stanton walked to the plate in the first inning, Marlins fans gave the outfielder a standing ovation. While fans continued to clap and cheer, Stanton patted his chest and waved to fans around Marlins Park.

During his first at bat, Stanton hit a single to left field off of Marlins starter Pablo Lopez.

The Marlins drafted Stanton in the 2007 amateur draft, and he played for the organization during the first eight seasons of his major league career. He posted a .268 batting average with 267 home runs and 672 RBI over those eight years.

The Yankees acquired Stanton last December, assuming $265 million of the $295 million remaining on his contract over the next 10 years.

