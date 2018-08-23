Report: Rockies to Call Up Outfielder Matt Holliday from Triple A

The veteran outfielder previously played with Colorado from 2004 to 2008. 

By Emily Caron
August 23, 2018

The Colorado Rockies are calling up outfielder Matt Holliday from their Triple A affiliate in Albuquerque on Thursday, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reports. 

Holliday was a seventh-round draft pick by the Rockies in 1998. He played five seasons with the team from 2004 to 2008 and was a key piece of Colorado's 2007 World Series run. In 2007, Holliday led National League with a league-high .340 batting average with 36 home runs and 137 RBIs on the season.

The 38-year-old veteran outfielder was traded to Oakland in 2009 after failing to reach an agreement with the Rockies on terms of a contract extension. Holliday was then acquired by the Cardinals part way through the season and remained in St. Louis until 2016, helping the team to a 2011 World Series Championship. He played last season with the Yankees, hitting .231 with 19 home runs and 64 RBIs. 

Colorado signed Holliday on a minor league deal in late July. He has hit .346 with three homers and 15 RBIs in 15 games in Triple-A. 

The seven-time All-Star could be in uniform for the Rockies as early as Thursday afternoon when they face the San Diego Padres, according to Saunders. 

The Rockies are 69-57 in second place in the NL West, two games behind the Diamondbacks. 

