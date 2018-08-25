Waiter Calls Justin Verlander 'Dodger Killer,' Charges Him $1M Bill

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Astros pitcher Justin Verlander probably had quite the face of surprise when he looked at this bill. 

By Charlotte Carroll
August 25, 2018

Maybe you've been overcharged at restaurant before for a drink you didn't order or for those apps that never arrived.

But have you ever been overcharged by seven figures and had the added bonus of being called a "Dodger killer" tacked on all for beating Los Angeles in the World Series?

No one? 

Well Astros star pitcher Justin Verlander just had the honor of probably being the first person for that to ever happen to when a bill from a waiter at the Cabana Cafe in the Beverly Hills Hotel arrived with a $1 million add-on. 

The original bill included pancakes, salads and drinks, which came out to $181 before the waiter added on the extra funds. Then, the total came out to be $1,095,198.20 with tax. 

Former tennis player Mardy Fish, who was with Verlander, advised against eating with the pitcher to avoid the hefty price tag. 

Verlander helped lead the Astros to a 2017 World Series win in Game 7 over the Dodgers. He's in Los Angeles for a three-game series against the Angels. This year, Verlander is 12–8 with a 2.65 ERA and 223 strikeouts.

 

 

